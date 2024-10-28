400 students get free shoes from New York Road Runners ahead of TCS NYC Marathon

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The TCS New York City Marathon is coming up this Sunday, but on Monday, the New York Road Runners focused on the next generation of athletes.

The Road Runners shared their annual sneaker giveaway and Mr. and Mrs. Met were on hand for all the fun.

The tradition started back in 2017 and has been growing ever since.

"This program is growing year in and year out, we're now up to almost 100,000 kids around the five boroughs for a part of Rising New York Road Runners and it's a big part of what we do," said NYRR CEO Rob Simmelkjaer.

More than 400 children from all 5 boroughs were gifted free New Balance running shoes.

The New York Road Runners produce 60 adult and youth races in new York City each year, including the TCS NYC Marathon.

The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon takes place Sunday, November 3, drawing more than 50,000 runners and will be televised in the New York area live on WABC-TV Channel 7 beginning with pre-race coverage at 7:00 a.m.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.