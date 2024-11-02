Runners race the Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K ahead of Sunday's TCS New York City Marathon

Runners started at the United Nations and raced through Midtown Manhattan towards the finish line in Central Park.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As athletes from around the world get ready to compete in the TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, runners are taking part in lead-up festivities to help prepare themselves for the big day.

On Saturday morning, nearly 10,000 runners of all ages participated in the Abbott Dash to the Fine Line 5K race, one of 60 adult and youth races organized by the New York Road Runners.

Participants started on Manhattan's East Side near the United Nations and raced through Midtown Manhattan to the TCS NYC Marathon finish line in Central Park.

Runners can find their Abbott Dash finish time on the New York Road Runners race results page.

ABC 7 New York is your home for the TCS NYC Marathon, and our Countdown to the Starting Line Special airs on Saturday after Eyewitness News at 11:00 p.m.

Hosted by Eyewitness News anchors David Novarro and Sandra Bookman, the half-hour special will have pre-race highlights and a preview of the excitement leading up to this NYC event, where thousands of runners from all over the world will converge on the Big Apple. In fact, it's been called "New York's biggest block party."

The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon takes place Sunday, November 3, drawing more than 50,000 runners and will be televised in the New York area live on WABC-TV Channel 7 beginning with pre-race coverage at 7:00 a.m.

ABC7/WABC-TV and ESPN2 have been home to the award-winning TCS New York City Marathon broadcast since 2013.

Lindsay Tuchman talks to Christine Burke, Sr. VP, Strategic Partnerships & Runner Products.

