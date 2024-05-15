MTA Hero: Senior Director of Programs Syed Abbas oversees new technology to make projects efficient

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Syed Abbas. He is the Senior Director of Programs with the MTA's Construction and Development team.

Abbas has worked on several projects, including thousands of feet of track replacement.

Most recently, Abbas worked on the replacement project and made repairs to the 63 Street Line, helping to improve reliability for riders.

He has also overseen the use of new technology and coordinated with multiple departments to schedule and complete work to make projects more efficient, ensuring minimal disruptions to riders.

During his 11 years with the MTA, Abbas says he likes working on projects because he knows that improving the subway system is his way of giving back to the community.

