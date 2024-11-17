Tiempo 11/17/24: NYC Immigrant Affairs Commissioner discusses Trump's plan for mass deportations

NYC Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro joins Tiempo to discuss President-elect Donald Trump's proposed plan for mass deportations.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we take a closer look at the rise in food insecurity among Latinos in New York City.

Staffers at the Food Bank for New York City say they noticed an increase in food insecurity this year. Reports suggest 1 in 3 NYC families struggle to make ends meet, with 50% of city families being unable to afford the cost of food and rent.

This holiday season, the hunger relief organization is partnering with Goya Foods to help put food on the table. We'll talk to them about the collaboration.

But right now: President-elect Donald Trump's promised immigration plan calls for mass deportations, sparking fear and anxiety in many communities across the city.

New York is a sanctuary city, where undocumented immigrants are largely shielded from immigration enforcement agents.

NYC Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro joins us our program to speak about the issue.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.