Tiempo 5/24/24: Protecting Latinos from insurance fraud and day laborer crackdown

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Insurance fraud is one of the most costly and damaging forms of crime in the United States and globally.

Fraud takes many forms because scammers constantly change their methods to find new gaps and loopholes.

According to the New York Alliance Against Insurance Fraud, 40 percent of Latino adults have been targeted by insurance fraud.

We'll talk to the alliance about measures they are taking to help protect everyone.

But first: controversy regarding a crackdown on day laborers at several Home Depot stores across New York.

One of the stores is in New Rochelle where police now patrol the parking lot with dogs that pushed the day laborers to the edge of the property.

Police say there have been complaints about the laborers getting aggressive with customers when offering to load up their cars.

Dario Navarrete from United Community Center of Westchester joins us to shed more light on the situation.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.