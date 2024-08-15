Timelapse video captures northern lights illuminating New Jersey sky

HACKETTSTOWN, NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Timelapse video from an eyewitness in Hackettstown, New Jersey on Monday shows the northern lights illuminating the night sky.

Solar flares triggered by explosions of the sun produced the spectacular displays.

This was the largest geo-magnetic storm in two decades.

The northern lights are occasionally visible from as far south as the Garden State.

