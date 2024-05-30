Donald Trump calls hush money trial 'rigged' after being found guilty on all counts

Former President Donald Trump spoke outside the courthouse on Thursday.
NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump called the hush money trial "rigged" while speaking outside the courthouse Thursday just moments after learning he was found guilty on 34 counts.
"This was a disgrace," Trump told reporters. "This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt. It's a rigged trial, a disgrace."
Trump was on trial in New York City, where he was convicted on all 34 felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.
