Donald Trump calls hush money trial 'rigged' after being found guilty on all counts

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump called the hush money trial "rigged" while speaking outside the courthouse Thursday just moments after learning he was found guilty on 34 counts.

"This was a disgrace," Trump told reporters. "This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt. It's a rigged trial, a disgrace."

Trump was on trial in New York City, where he was convicted on all 34 felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

