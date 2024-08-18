Up Close 8/18/24: NYC Mayor Adams talks DNC; FDNY Commissioner Tucker dives into new role

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On the heels of the Democratic National Convention, Mayor Eric Adams joins Up Close with more on the message from Democrats and whether or not they can win pivotal swing states in the presidential election.

Four weeks ago, most Americans - regardless of politics - were wondering how the mess of the Democratic party could quickly rebound from the withdrawal of President Joe Biden from the race for the White House.

But the race has quickly evolved, as Vice President Kamala Harris rises in the polls against Donald Trump after replacing Biden on the party's ticket, along with her running mate Tim Walz.

The mayor of New York is a Democratic party delegate who will be in Chicago for the convention that starts Monday. He joins the show and provides his insight on the DNC the presidential race.

We also highlight a big change to the FDNY. A new commissioner was appointed by Mayor Adams earlier last week, his second FDNY commissioner in the more than two and a half years of his administration.

Robert Tucker was sworn in as the 35th commissioner in the country's biggest fire department.

He joins the show to talk about his first week on the job, and what he has in mind for the department.

