Up Close preview: MTA's Janno Lieber talks congestion pricing, lawsuits against it

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In the future, some MTA projects will be funded by the proceeds from New York City's congestion pricing.

The plan to charge drivers $15 to drive south of 60th Street takes effect on June 30, 50 days from Saturday.

Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter asked MTA Chairman Janno Lieber about the lawsuits looking to stop the program.

"We can't control the legal process, all I know is that - part of this process is that we had to go and do this incredibly complicated federal environmental review, and that's what's at issue in the litigation," Lieber said. "Bizarrely, Phil Murphy is suing Joe Biden in an election year. That's what's going on right here. And we're confident because we get 4,000 pages of environmental study and the federal government gave us an A+. We'll see what happens with the judge, but I am confident that we did everything we were supposed to do."

You can watch Bill Ritter's entire interview with Lieber on Up Close, Sunday morning at 11.

