FDNY firefighters battle stubborn apartment fire on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a stubborn blaze at an apartment on the Upper East Side on Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out just before 12:30 p.m. on East 91st Street. Citizen App video showed flames shooting through the roof.
The blaze burned in the walls of the third floor all the way up into the cockloft -- the area between the top ceiling and the roof.
Roughly 150 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and one firefighter was being treated for a minor injury.
The Office of Emergency Management said 12 apartments had to be vacated as a result of the fire.
Fire marshals are working to determine what sparked the fire.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.