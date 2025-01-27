24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
FDNY firefighters battle stubborn apartment fire on Upper East Side

Monday, January 27, 2025 9:25PM
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a stubborn blaze at an apartment on the Upper East Side on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 12:30 p.m. on East 91st Street. Citizen App video showed flames shooting through the roof.

The blaze burned in the walls of the third floor all the way up into the cockloft -- the area between the top ceiling and the roof.

Roughly 150 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and one firefighter was being treated for a minor injury.

The Office of Emergency Management said 12 apartments had to be vacated as a result of the fire.

Fire marshals are working to determine what sparked the fire.

