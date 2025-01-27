FDNY firefighters battle stubborn apartment fire on Upper East Side

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and 12 apartments had to be evacuated.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and 12 apartments had to be evacuated.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and 12 apartments had to be evacuated.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and 12 apartments had to be evacuated.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a stubborn blaze at an apartment on the Upper East Side on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 12:30 p.m. on East 91st Street. Citizen App video showed flames shooting through the roof.

The blaze burned in the walls of the third floor all the way up into the cockloft -- the area between the top ceiling and the roof.

Roughly 150 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and one firefighter was being treated for a minor injury.

The Office of Emergency Management said 12 apartments had to be vacated as a result of the fire.

Fire marshals are working to determine what sparked the fire.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.