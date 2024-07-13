Police searching for suspect wanted in attempted rape on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who attempted to rape a woman on the Upper East Side.
It happened on 76th Street and 2nd Avenue near a New York Sports Club just before midnight Friday.
The victim, a 27-year-old woman, suffered a minor injury when she was cut on the head.
She was taken to New York-Presbyterian, Weil Cornell Medical Center and is expected to be ok.
The suspect is described as a man wearing an orange shirt, tan shorts and black and white sneakers.
He fled down 76th Street on a scooter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
