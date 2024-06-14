US, Israeli flags burned in protest outside Israeli Consulate on East Side

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Israeli Consulate released photos of men burning an American flag and an Israeli flag outside their East Side building.

It happened on Wednesday morning outside the building on Second Avenue.

One person was arrested, and two others are being sought. NYPD released pictures of the two men.

Jahki Lodgson-McCray, 20, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree menacing, disorderly conduct, and failure to use a sidewalk.

The consulate posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the NYPD has increased security in the area as a result of the vandalism.

