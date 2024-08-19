Dani Beckstrom vs. Ryan Field in U.S. Open ball crew showdown

Dani Beckstrom and Ryan Field go toe-to-toe over ball assistant duties.

Dani Beckstrom and Ryan Field go toe-to-toe over ball assistant duties.

Dani Beckstrom and Ryan Field go toe-to-toe over ball assistant duties.

Dani Beckstrom and Ryan Field go toe-to-toe over ball assistant duties.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- U.S. Open fan week gets underway Monday, a week when fans can watch the qualifying matches in this year's tournament for free.

Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom tried to sneak her way in this year by auditioning for the ball crew.

But it turns out she wasn't the first member of the Eyewitness News team to try this.

Sports anchor Ryan Field made the trip to Queens five years ago!

So we've stacked their performances side by side to see who fared better.

You can see the results in the video player above!

ESPN is your home for full coverage of the U.S. Open.

After fan week this week, the matches begin next Monday, August 26.

And for the first time ever, ABC will air the men's final on Sunday, September 8, on channel 7, WABC-TV.

ALSO READ | Couple leaving behind legacy of love and wisdom as Katinka in East Village set to close

Entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo follows the journey of beloved mom and pop shop on East 9th Street as it prepares to close its doors.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.