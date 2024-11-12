Verizon customers report widespread service disruptions

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thousands of Verizon customers reported overnight service disruptions.

The apparent outage was widespread with customers along the East Coast reporting issues.

Downed internet service appeared to last at least two hours for some customers.

The company took to X to confirm to customers that they were aware of the outage.

DownDetector.com said 53 percent of the complaints were related to 5G home internet service, 33 percent had landline problem and 14 percent reported a total blackout.

It is unclear what caused the service disruption.

Raegan Medgie reports from the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

