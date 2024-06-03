Investigation underway after video shows chaotic altercation between NYC Parks officer, child

BATTERY PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- The New York City Parks Department is conducting an internal investigation after video surfaced online of an altercation between an enforcement officer and a 12-year-old child in Battery Park.

The incident happened Sunday and the video shows a man in a parks enforcement uniform grabbing a child who has one of her hands handcuffed.

The department said it was working with the NYPD to confiscate food sold by unlicensed vendors when several people intervened and the officer and 12-year-old girl fell to the ground.

Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the incident Monday and defended the officers, but said there would be an investigation.

He called on the federal government to let migrants work so they don't have to resort to illegal vending.

"I think that we look at these individual actions and aren't looking at the holistic problem," Adams said. "That area has received a substantial number of 311 complaints because of illegal vendoring and it's impacting the quality of life."

Adams went on to say that park enforcement officers are tasked with responding to complaints that come from citizens. He said the parent of the child is a habitual abuser and she has been told several times but refuses to comply.

"No one wants to see a 12-year-old handled in a way that can seem offensive or abusive, no one wants to see that," Adams said. "And we're going to continue to get better at what we do, but the larger problem here that no one wants to talk about - it is not dignified to have people unable to provide for themselves."

The Parks Department released the following statement:

"Our Parks Enforcement Patrol's (PEP) first course of action is to educate in order to bring violators into compliance. When individuals have repeatedly flouted the law, we take additional enforcement actions, and there are instances when it is necessary to place violators and individuals obstructing the law under arrest."

