New King Charles portrait vandalized in London museum, animal rights group says | VIDEO

LONDON -- A recently unveiled portrait of King Charles was vandalized in a London museum on Tuesday by an activist animal rights group, the group said.

Two of the group's supporters "pasted the face of the iconic British character Wallace over His Majesty's," the group said in a press release, referencing the character from "Wallace and Gromit," an animated film series. The group released a video of the vandalization on social media.

"The action highlighted the cruelty on RSPCA Assured farms the group had exposed over the previous weekend," the group said.

Charles last month became the royal patron of the RSPCA Assured charity, which works to improve the lives of animals on farms.

The artwork by Jonathan Yeo, a U.K.-based artist, was unveiled during a ceremony in May at Buckingham Palace.

The six-foot-tall portrait is on view at the Philip Mould Gallery through June 21.

ABC News' Helena Skinner and Zoe Magee contributed to this report.