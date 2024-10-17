Shirleen Allicot lights Empire State Building red to honor hurricane Helene, Milton victims

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- WABC's Shirleen Allicot is shining a light on the victims of Hurricane Helene and Milton by lighting the Empire State Building red on Thursday.

The Eyewitness News anchor flipped the switch and lit the Empire State Building in honor of the victims in partnership with the American Red Cross.

The nonprofit has been providing aid to people in Florida and North Carolina who were impacted by the back-to-back storms.

Help people affected by Hurricane Helene. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. Donate now at redcross.org/abc.

You can help people affected by hurricanes Milton and Helene by visiting RedCross.org/ABC.

