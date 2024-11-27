West Babylon man charged with DWI after crashing SUV into neighbor's home, police say

WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- A man in West Babylon has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated after crashing into his neighbor's house, police said.

The incident occurred on Nov. 26 just before 9:30 p.m. on Justice Street.

Police say 64-year-old Thomas Keane was backing his GMC Yukon SUV out of his driveway when he hit a parked car then slammed into his neighbor's house.

The three people inside the home were not hurt.

The fire marshal and building inspector are evaluating the structure of the house.

Keane was arraigned on Wednesday.

