What's open and closed on Election Day in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With New Yorkers heading to the polls to vote on Tuesday, you might be wondering what's open and closed on Election Day.

Unlike most states, New York is one of five to recognize Election Day as a public state holiday.

Here's a list of what will be open and closed in the city on Election Day.

Are schools closed on Election Day?

Yes. New York City schools will be closed on Tuesday for the 2024 election. Classes will resume on Wednesday, November 6.

What about city government offices?

City government offices and city and state courts will also be closed on Election Day.

Are public libraries open?

Yes. All branches of New York City's Public Library systems are open.

What's the situation with parking?

Alternate Side Parking (street cleaning) rules will be suspended on Tuesday. All other parking regulations, including parking meters will remain in effect.

Is there garbage collection on Election Day?

No. There will be no trash, recycling or compost pickup on November 5.

If Tuesday is your regular, trash, recycling or compost collection day, place your items at the curb Tuesday evening for pickup beginning Wednesday, November 6.

For more information about what's on the ballot in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, please check our Voter Guide.

For election updates, please visit abc7ny.com/vote2024.

