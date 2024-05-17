What's up this weekend? Events for 5/18 - 5/19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of May 18 and 19? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Sound Mind Music Festival

Saturday, May 18

12 p.m.-7 p.m.

2 Wyckoff Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11234

Registration link - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sound-mind-music-festival-for-mental-health-street-fest-more-tickets-859599283597?aff=erelexpmlt &irclickid=0wF1dJ0dPxyKWdm0i8QctXVUUkHQO5QOFxCYz80 &sharedid=timeout.com &irpid=10078 &utm_source=impact &utm_medium=ebaf &utm_campaign=afsp_ceal_pmk_fpp_0_us_0_0_bau_0 &utm_term=10078 &utm_content=1818731__timeout.com &irgwc=1

Long Island City Springs! 2024

Saturday, May 18

12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Vernon Boulevard between 46th Avenue and 50th Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101

https://www.longislandcityqueens.com/events/calendar/lic-springs-2024/

Ocean Fun Days

Island Beach State Park, Seaside Park

Saturday, May 18

NJ Sea Grant Consortium, Sandy Hook

Sunday, May 19

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

https://oceanfundays.org/

Made in NYC Week

Saturday, May 18

2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Brooklyn Navy Yard

https://www.madeinnyc.org/made-in-nyc-week/2024/explore/2024-5-18-day-9

SUBSCRIBE TO THE MORNINGS @ 10 PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.