What's up this weekend? Events for 5/18 - 5/19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of May 18 and 19? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
Saturday, May 18
12 p.m.-7 p.m.
2 Wyckoff Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11234
Registration link - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sound-mind-music-festival-for-mental-health-street-fest-more-tickets-859599283597?aff=erelexpmlt&irclickid=0wF1dJ0dPxyKWdm0i8QctXVUUkHQO5QOFxCYz80&sharedid=timeout.com&irpid=10078&utm_source=impact&utm_medium=ebaf&utm_campaign=afsp_ceal_pmk_fpp_0_us_0_0_bau_0&utm_term=10078&utm_content=1818731__timeout.com&irgwc=1
Saturday, May 18
12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Vernon Boulevard between 46th Avenue and 50th Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101
https://www.longislandcityqueens.com/events/calendar/lic-springs-2024/
Island Beach State Park, Seaside Park
Saturday, May 18
NJ Sea Grant Consortium, Sandy Hook
Sunday, May 19
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Brooklyn Navy Yard
https://www.madeinnyc.org/made-in-nyc-week/2024/explore/2024-5-18-day-9
Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.