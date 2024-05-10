What's up this weekend? Events for 5/11 - 5/12

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of May 11 and 12? We have a great list that promises lots of fun this Mother's Day weekend!
The Brooklyn Botanical Garden
Saturday, May 11 & Sunday, May 12
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
https://www.nybg.org/event/mothers-day-weekend/
American Museum of Natural History
Saturday, May 11
5 p.m.- 9 p.m.
https://www.amnh.org/exhibitions/ice-cold-hip-hop-jewelry
Saturday, May 11
1 p.m.
Along Central Park West between 81st Street and 67th Street (heading south toward 67th Street).
https://www.timeout.com/newyork/things-to-do/japan-day-in-nyc
Metropolitan Museum of Art
Friday, May 10 & Saturday, May 11
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
https://www.metmuseum.org/events/programs/met-live-arts/date-night#::text=Every%20Friday%20and%20Saturday%20night,soaring%20spaces%20of%20the%20Museum
200 Hudson Street in Tribeca, near Hudson Square
Through April 2025
https://www.timeout.com/newyork/news/an-artful-immersive-experience-about-bugs-just-opened-in-manhattan-042624
Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.