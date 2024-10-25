What's up this weekend? Events for 10/26 - 10/27

24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Friday, October 25, 2024 2:46PM
Friday, October 25, 2024 2:46PM
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Fort Greene Pupkin Costume Contest

Location: Fort Greene Park (Brooklyn)
Date: October 26
Time: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Admission/Cost: Free to watch (NOTE: Registration for contest is sold out)
https://www.fortgreenepups.org/events

Winter Village

Location: Bryant Park (Manhattan)
Date: October 25, 2024 - March 2, 2025
Time: Various hours depending on activity
Admission/Cost: Various prices depending on activity
https://bryantpark.org/activities/bank-of-america-winter-village-at-bryant-park

Timothee Chalamet Look Alike Competition

Location: Washington Square Park Arch (Manhattan)
Date: October 27
Time: 1 p.m.
https://partiful.com/e/mqCiNvi6AOtrrjGDhDtH

Shoes for a Cure Charity Sale

Location: Chelsea Market (Manhattan)
Date: October 23-27
Time: Various hours depending on day of the week
https://www.shoesforacure.org/

----------

