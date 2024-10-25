What's up this weekend? Events for 10/26 - 10/27

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Fort Greene Pupkin Costume Contest

Location : Fort Greene Park (Brooklyn)

Date : October 26

Time : 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission/Cost : Free to watch (NOTE: Registration for contest is sold out)

https://www.fortgreenepups.org/events

Winter Village

Location : Bryant Park (Manhattan)

Date : October 25, 2024 - March 2, 2025

Time : Various hours depending on activity

Admission/Cost : Various prices depending on activity

https://bryantpark.org/activities/bank-of-america-winter-village-at-bryant-park

Timothee Chalamet Look Alike Competition

Location : Washington Square Park Arch (Manhattan)

Date : October 27

Time : 1 p.m.

https://partiful.com/e/mqCiNvi6AOtrrjGDhDtH

Shoes for a Cure Charity Sale

Location : Chelsea Market (Manhattan)

Date : October 23-27

Time : Various hours depending on day of the week

https://www.shoesforacure.org/

----------

