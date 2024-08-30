What's up this weekend? Events for 8/30 - 9/1

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Public Theater Costume Exhibit

The Public Theater

425 Lafayette Street

New York, NY 10003

Friday, August 30

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

https://publictheater.org/news-items/2025/costume-exhibit/

Pollinator Lounge

Brooklyn Botanic Gardens

Weekends - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

https://www.timeout.com/newyork/news/a-pollinator-lounge-is-now-open-at-the-brooklyn-botanic-garden-062024

DOPEBBQ x 50 Cent: The Real NY

Coney Art Walls

2050 Stillwell Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11224

Friday, August 30 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

https://posh.vip/e/dope-bbq-fest

Diamonds and Rose Experience by Bravo

Selene

11 Hanover Square

New York, NY 10005

Various dates and times available

https://bucketlisters.com/experience/diamonds-and-rose-bravo-experience-nyc

