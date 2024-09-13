What's up this weekend? Events for 9/14 - 9/15

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Pumpkin Blaze

Hudson Valley - Now through November 17

Long Island - October 4 through November 3

https://www.pumpkinblaze.org/

African American Day Parade

Sunday, September 15

12:30 p.m.

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between 111th Street and 137th Street

Harlem

https://www.timeout.com/newyork/things-to-do/things-to-do-in-nyc-this-weekend

All in Food Fall Fest Charity

Sunday, September 15

3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Union Square Café

101 E. 19th Street

New York, NY

https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/unionsquarecafe/join-us-for-all-in-at-union-square-cafe-5249044877901824

San Gennaro Festival

Little Italy NYC

Now through Sunday, September 22

https://sangennaronyc.org/

NYC Pizza Run

Sunday, September 15

10:45 a.m. Check-in

Fort Greene Park

Brooklyn

https://nycpizzarun.com/

