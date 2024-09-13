WATCH LIVE

What's up this weekend? Events for 9/14 - 9/15

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, September 13, 2024 11:36AM
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Pumpkin Blaze

Hudson Valley - Now through November 17
Long Island - October 4 through November 3
https://www.pumpkinblaze.org/

African American Day Parade

Sunday, September 15
12:30 p.m.
Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between 111th Street and 137th Street
Harlem
https://www.timeout.com/newyork/things-to-do/things-to-do-in-nyc-this-weekend

All in Food Fall Fest Charity

Sunday, September 15
3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Union Square Café
101 E. 19th Street
New York, NY
https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/unionsquarecafe/join-us-for-all-in-at-union-square-cafe-5249044877901824

San Gennaro Festival

Little Italy NYC
Now through Sunday, September 22
https://sangennaronyc.org/

NYC Pizza Run

Sunday, September 15
10:45 a.m. Check-in
Fort Greene Park
Brooklyn
https://nycpizzarun.com/

Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
