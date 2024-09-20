WATCH LIVE

What's up this weekend? Events for 9/21 - 9/22

Friday, September 20, 2024 2:01PM
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Taste of the Seaport

Location: Lower Manhattan
Date: Saturday, September 21
Time: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission/Cost: Various prices
https://www.tasteoftheseaport.org/

Emerson College Presents: Climate Science Fair

Location: The High Line
Date: September 21-23
Time: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. each day
Admission/Cost: Free
https://climatesciencefair.emersoncollective.com/

Morningside Lights

Location: Morningside Park at 116th Street
Date: Saturday, September 21
Time: 8 p.m.
Admission/Cost: Free
https://artsinitiative.columbia.edu/morningside-lights/
https://www.morningside-lights.com/

Brooklyn Book Festival

Location: Brooklyn, citywide
Date: September 22-30
Time: Various times depending on event
Admission/Cost: Free
https://brooklynbookfestival.org/

San Gennaro Festival

Location: Little Italy
Date: September 21 and 22 (closing weekend)
https://sangennaronyc.org/

