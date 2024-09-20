What's up this weekend? Events for 9/21 - 9/22

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Taste of the Seaport

Location : Lower Manhattan

Date : Saturday, September 21

Time : 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission/Cost : Various prices

https://www.tasteoftheseaport.org/

Emerson College Presents: Climate Science Fair

Location : The High Line

Date : September 21-23

Time : 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. each day

Admission/Cost : Free

https://climatesciencefair.emersoncollective.com/

Morningside Lights

Location : Morningside Park at 116th Street

Date : Saturday, September 21

Time : 8 p.m.

Admission/Cost : Free

https://artsinitiative.columbia.edu/morningside-lights/

https://www.morningside-lights.com/

Brooklyn Book Festival

Location : Brooklyn, citywide

Date : September 22-30

Time : Various times depending on event

Admission/Cost : Free

https://brooklynbookfestival.org/

San Gennaro Festival

Location : Little Italy

Date : September 21 and 22 (closing weekend)

https://sangennaronyc.org/

