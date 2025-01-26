4 people hurt, 10 families displaced after fire burns through building in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people, including three firefighters, are hurt after flames burned through a building in Brooklyn overnight.

The fire started at a building on Graham Avenue between Metropolitan Avenue and Devoe Street around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Video shows firefighters on the scene as flames engulfed and heavy smoke billowed from the top floor of the building.

According to the FDNY, about 200 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the four-alarm fire. Officials say the fire was placed under control shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The injured firefighters were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Another person was treated on the scene.

FDNY Fire Chief Kevin Woods says about 10 families are now displaced due to the fire. According to the Red Cross, the nonprofit organization say it is assisting at least three adults impacted by the fire.

Woods described crews battling the fire on scene, which spread to nearby buildings.

"The two buildings to the left, these are also three-story buildings and we identify them also as row-frame buildings," Woods said. "They're made entirely of wood and the fire traveled heavily in that common cockloft involving all three buildings and directly through the walls."

Meanwhile, witnesses described to Eyewitness News what they saw on the ground.

"It was kind of chaotic, the firefighters were coming from over here and a bunch of people were just recording," resident Adrianna Thomas said.

On the first floor of the building, a business awning reads "City Chemist," which is reportedly a chain beauty and pharmacy store.

"I used to go to this pharmacy right here, and it's very sad to see it go down like this. I just hope everyone inside this is safe and OK," one woman said.

Authorities are now trying to determine what caused the fire.

