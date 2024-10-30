Winter break adjusted for NYC public schools after 12-year-old's petition

NYC public school students will be breaking earlier this year for Christmas break.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Students and staff for all New York City public schools are getting an extra day of winter break thanks to a 12-year-old student.

The winter recess was originally planned for a one-day week before break from December 24- January 2.

Since Christmas Eve falls on a Tuesday this year, students and staff were expected to report to school on Monday, December 23.

12-year-old Isaac Regnier, started a change.org petition suggesting to exchange the December 23 class day for another day at the end of the year, making the last day of classes Friday, June, 27.

This would allow students and staff to have a 12-day winter break.

On Wednesday, Regnier's request was granted and Mayor Eric Adams personally revealed the good news to Regnier during class via a phone call.

Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Public Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos announced that December 23, previously a school day, will now be a non-school day for NYC public schools.

"Winter break this school year will now start one day early, on December 23rd, so that everyone can enjoy the extra time with family and friends," said Mayor Adams. "We know that a one-day week would not be well attended - so this just makes good sense. Our children's education will not be short-changed, so we will still maintain the required 180 days of instruction," Adams said.

The state's 180-day school year requirement will still be met, ensuring students receive the full instructional time they need.

This means students will not lose any classroom time despite the extra day off during the winter break.

