Person of interest identified after body parts found in the Bronx, Yonkers

N. J. Burkett has the latest on the body parts found in Yonkers.

N. J. Burkett has the latest on the body parts found in Yonkers.

N. J. Burkett has the latest on the body parts found in Yonkers.

N. J. Burkett has the latest on the body parts found in Yonkers.

LONGWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- At least one person of interest has been identified in connection to a case involving a burning body found in a shopping cart in Yonkers.

Police traced the murder to a five-story tenement in Longwood through a series of surveillance videos like one obtained by Eyewitness News that shows two men wheeling an apparently heavy object in a shopping cart.

The shopping cart is similar to the one found burning on a desolate street in Yonkers at 2 a.m. on Monday.

Inside the shopping cart was a dismembered human body. One source familiar with the investigation told Eyewitness News that the corpse's teeth had been torn out and its fingers cut off.

Police later discovered that the corpse was transported to Yonkers aboard a Metro-North commuter train.

Eyewitness News has learned that the men boarded the train at the Melrose station roughly one mile from the apartment and that the corpse had been frozen.

When police searched the apartment, they found the victim's legs in the freezer. The hands were found in a crockpot filled with bleach. In addition, police say drug paraphernalia and a gun were found in the kitchen of the apartment.

A woman who lives in the building heard loud noises that she says sounded like someone was carrying something heavy down the stairs.

"It seemed like it was heavy," she said to Eyewitness News in Spanish. "And I heard the voice of a man who was telling another man to hurry up."

Late Wednesday afternoon, police officers recovered the surveillance video from the corner bodega.

Police say one person of interest has been identified, but no one is in custody.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.