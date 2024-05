Explosion at bank in Youngstown, Ohio leaves 7 injured, 1 in critical condition

Seven people are injured after an explosion occured Tuesday at a Chase bank branch in Youngstown, Ohio, local officials said.

One of those injured is in critical condition, officials said. The victims have been sent to Mercy Heath hospital.

The Youngstown Police Department has urged the public to avoid the area.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

RON FLAVIANO/BLISS360 MARKETING and WEWS

This is a breaking news update. Please come back for more information.