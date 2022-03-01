Pothole patrol: NJ crews hit roadways after harsh winter takes traffic toll

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11609123" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three people were killed Monday morning when a car flew off the highway and onto Amtrak train tracks below.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey's annual statewide campaign to repair potholes is underway, with crews hitting the streets as a harsh winter continues to take its toll on highways.Continually fluctuating temperatures above and below freezing as well as some major storms early in the season that brought snow and ice have resulted in a significant amount of potholes, which are created by water seeping into cracks in the asphalt and then expanding when it freezes."The New Jersey Department of Transportation is beginning our annual pothole campaign...and will continue for the next couple of months until we have repaired the most significant potholes from this winter," DOT Commissioner Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. "NJDOT crews work year-round to repair potholes and keep our highways in good condition, but at this time of year it becomes a primary focus."To deal with potholes in the most aggressive and efficient manner, the DOT will be allowing crews throughout the state to close travel lanes where necessary during daytime hours.Where possible, crews will limit their daytime work hours to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will try to avoid working in travel lanes carrying traffic during peak times.NJDOT will be using Variable Message Signs to alert motorists of the campaign and, to the extent possible, of lane closures that could result in temporary travel delays.As the weather warms up and asphalt plants reopen, crews will start to perform permanent patch operations on particularly problematic sections of roadway.This is more extensive work that includes milling and paving a small area of the road, and generally will be done overnight.In the past five fiscal years, NJDOT has repaired an average of 183,500 potholes per year.So far in fiscal year 2022, NJDOT has already repaired about 87,500 potholes, with the busiest pothole repair season just starting.----------