A school bus with with children aboard crashed into a utility pole in New Jersey Monday morning, causing power lines to fall on top of the bus.The school bus apparently took a left turn too sharply and crashed at Long Hill and Meyersville roads in Long Hill, causing the bus to veer off the road and into the pole.The driver told police that as she was making the turn downhill, the kept swerving to the left, up onto the curb and into the pole.Eight Millington Elementary School students were on the bus at the time, but thankfully, no serious injuries were reported.The children and the driver remained in the vehicle until power to the lines was turned off and they could be safely evacuated.They are now all safely at school."Shortly upon arrival, it was determined that there were no injuries," Long Hill police Chief Ahmed Naga said. "The next concern was the wires on the school bus, so the power company arrived within 12 to 15 minutes after that and advised that the lines were not energized and that we could safely remove the children. It looks a lot worse than it is, you know, surprisingly, somebody was watching over us today and everybody was able to walk out of there pretty much with minor assistance."Experts were on the scene trying to recreate what happened to figure out what caused the bus to turn sharply. Authorities say there was no black ice, snow or even sun glare.