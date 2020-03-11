Traffic

Tractor-trailer crashes into power lines, causing outage in Ossining

By Eyewitness News
OSSINING, Westchester County (WABC) -- A tractor-trailer crashed into power lines in Ossining, causing a power outage and road closure on Wednesday morning.

It happened overnight near Havell Street, taking the lines down across Route 9.

Ossining police said southbound Route 9 reopened later in the morning, while northbound Route 9 is expected to be closed for much of the day Wednesday.

There are some schools nearby, and school buses were rerouted.

Nearly 400 Con Edison customers in Ossining were without power.

There were no serious injuries in the crash, police say.

