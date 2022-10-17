Servers dressed as Power Rangers at California restaurant fend off attacker who was choking woman

By the time police arrived, several Power Rangers had piled onto the man, preventing him from continuing the attack.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Employees dressed as Power Rangers at a new restaurant in California's Bay Area sprang into action and became real superheroes by fending off an attacker who was choking a woman.

The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of tweets by a woman who was having dinner.

As if the sight of a 90s superhero taking orders or slinging drinks at a bar wasn't amazing enough, what happened at Noka Ramen in Oakland around 8 p.m. on Friday could be described as "morphin' time"!

"When something surprising breaks out, you're not sure it's real," said Ploi Pirapoken, a restaurant patron who witnessed the attack, told our sister station KGO via Zoom.

According to Pirapoken's Twitter thread, a woman ran into the Thai-owned restaurant seeking help, "and a man came running in after her and puts her in a chokehold."

That's when all of the servers/Power Rangers moved in to de-escalate the situation. The Black and Yellow Rangers told the man to leave, and the attacker began hurling punches and kicks at them, according to Pirapoken's tweets. Pirapoken said the man even began shouting anti-Asian slurs, and the Yellow Ranger dragged him out of the restaurant by the collar.

Eventually, the spirit of community kicked in, and even customers started "morphin'" too.

"The patrons started getting involved in a way that was supporting and making sure everyone was safe," Pirapoken said.

Outside, the attacker then starts "picking up chairs, baby seats & salt + pepper shakers to throw at the windows." The Rangers ended up piling onto the man until police showed up, Pirapoken said.

Oakland Police confirm to KGO that they detained the man, believing he was undergoing a mental health crisis, and transported him for medical attention.

Pirapoken, who is Thai herself, said what she witnessed was an example of that fun, Thai spirit and the need to help others, come to life.

"Thai people are very playful. We like to laugh. Whether it's to create harmony or balance, that's our ethos. That's how we approach something that's scary or shocking or surprising. It's something within us that we turn to laughter to try and peacekeeper right away."

While the costumes -- which are an ode to the restaurant's signature cocktails served in Ranger-shaped vessels -- are only worn on Fridays, they're a reminder that it's always "morphin'" time at Noka.

As they say in the famous show: "May the power protect you."