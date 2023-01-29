Powerball jackpot jumps to $613M after no one won big in Saturday night's drawing

After Saturday night's Powerball drawing, the jackpot now sits at $613 million.

Even though no one won big in the last drawing for $572 million, don't throw away your ticket just yet.

There was a $1 million ticket sold right here in New York.

Saturday's numbers were: 23-27-47-18-02 Powerball: 15

That whopping $613 million prize, with a cash value of $329 million, will be up for grabs in Monday night's drawing.

The odds of winning happen to be about one in 292.2 million, but the prize money can be all yours if you can match the five numbers drawn and, of course, the Powerball.

This jackpot total comes on the heels of a lucky player in Maine who recently won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That was the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

10. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

WATCH: New York state lottery drawings live daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.

Powerball drawings are also streamed here on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions drawings are streamed on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

