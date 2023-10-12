Powerball numbers 10/11/23: Jackpot worth $1.765 billion won in California

Even if you weren't the one to win $1.765 billion, check your tickets. Someone in New York is waking up a millionaire.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you aren't the lucky Powerball winner in California, last night's drawing was a bummer.

Someone across the country has won Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot worth $1.765 billion.

Here are Wednesday's winning numbers: 24, 52, 40, 22, 64, and a Powerball of 10.

35 consecutive drawings later, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball and U.S. lottery history has been won. If you bought your ticket in New York, don't throw it away just yet because someone here won $1 million.

This was the first time in Powerball game history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes. Powerball players has odds of 1 in 292.2 million to secure that massive jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19 in California, when a single ticket won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

All winning tickets must be redeemed in the jurisdiction in which they are sold.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 10, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

3. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

4. $1.58 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

6. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

8. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

9. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

10. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

