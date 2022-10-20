Powerball jackpot climbs to $550M, but 2 tickets sold in New Jersey win at least $1M

Watch Powerball drawings at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at abc7NY.com/lottery

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An estimated $550 million in now up for grabs in Saturday's Powerball drawing.

This has a cash value of $277.5 million dollars.

The jackpot rose after no one matched all six balls on Wednesday night.

But, two lucky people in New Jersey became millionaires overnight by matching the five white balls.

A ticket worth $2 million was sold at Krauszer's Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield.

While a ticket worth $1 million was sold at Sunny Mart Food Store on Port Reading Avenue in Port Reading.

And, three others matched four balls, taking home $50,000. They were sold at:

7-Eleven on Cedar Lane in Teaneck, News Plus on Mule Road in Toms River, and Woodstown Conoco on Route 40 in Pilesgrove.

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

----------

