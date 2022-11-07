Quick Stop in Edison looks to continue 'lucky' streak with Powerball winning ticket

A family-owned Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison, New Jersey has sold lottery tickets to several big winners ahead of Monday's Powerball drawing. Darla Miles has the story.

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A convenience store in New Jersey, which has sold several prize-winning lottery tickets, is looking to put their recent luck to the test against Monday's $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot.

"I'm going to put it in on the floor and just roll in it," Plainfield resident Sheila Hall said.

That sounds like the best plan yet for the $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot. With the record winnings, everybody is dreaming about what they would do with all that money.

"The big dream is that I buy a farm, and I would build a house for every single one of my friends around," Howell resident Louis Merino said.

RELATED | Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9B ahead of Monday's drawing

A Quick Stop in Edison is apparently where lottery dreams come true. There have been big winners at the family-owned convenience store on Inman Avenue.

There was a $202 million Mega Millions ticket on February 12, 2020, and a $3 million scratch off just last month on October 8. But what's really driving the foot traffic and long lines Monday is the $1 million Powerball ticket sold on Saturday.

"Last week I drove by here and I wanted to stop at the store and get you a ticket," Hall said. "And I said aah, I'll get it later. And that person who won, that could've been my ticket."

It's not clear why this store is so lucky, but it has earned the reputation as the lucky lotto store. So, ticket sales have been non-stop.

When asked if the $1.9 billion ticket will be sold at the Quick Stop, Pooja Rathod said, "I hope, I hope. It's better for me, the store and the winning person also."

However, you don't have to drive to Edison to get lucky. There were 15 $50,000 winners in the state, and of the two winners in Bergen County, a Powerplay ticket tripled the prize to $150,000.

