Powerball numbers: Jackpot of $875M up for grabs in Saturday's drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $640M after no tickets had the winning numbers on Friday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you haven't tried your hand at Powerball yet, you can now play for a $875 million jackpot.

The whopping prize money comes after no one won big in Wednesday night's drawing for $746,300,000.

Wednesday's winning numbers were: 23, 35, 45, 66, 67, with a Powerball of 20.

Nobody has won the jackpot since mid-April, 34 drawings ago.

The jackpot now ranks as the third-largest Powerball jackpot on record.

Your next shot at the Powerball jackpot is Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to an estimated $640 million ($328.0 million cash) for the next drawing on Tuesday, July 18.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $774.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington state)

10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

