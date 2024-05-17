2 boys attacked by man on Citi Bike in apparent hate crime in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are looking for the man accused of attacking two boys in Williamsburg.

The suspect rode up on a Citi Bike, yelled something, and then pushed a 13-year-old boy to the ground before punching and kicking an 11-year-old boy.

It happened along Franklin Avenue on Sunday at 9 p.m.

After the incident, the man rode off on the bicycle southbound on Franklin Avenue toward Willoughby Avenue.

The two boys were treated at the scene by EMS.

The NYPD says their Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

The suspect is described as an approximately 18 to 20-year-old man. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black and white striped shirt, light blue jeans and white sneakers with stripes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

