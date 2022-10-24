Powerball jackpot grows to $610 million, 8th largest grand prize in game's history

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot stands at $610 million for tonight's drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers Saturday night.
This jackpot is the 8th-largest grand prize in Powerball's 30-year history.
Even if your ticket doesn't have the jackpot-winning numbers, it could still lead to a prize. One lucky player in New York won $1 million in Saturday's drawing.
Saturday night's winning numbers were: 19-25-48-55-60 Powerball: 18
The last Powerball jackpot was won in August for a little over $206 million, making this upcoming drawing the 35th draw in the jackpot run.
