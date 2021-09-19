lottery

Powerball jackpot nears a half-billion dollars after drawing yields no winner

How does the lottery jackpot grow?

It's been weeks since someone has hit the jackpot, and the next Powerball drawing will be worth nearly a half-billion dollars.

The winning numbers for Saturday were 37-51-54-58-60 Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2x

With no jackpot winner, Wednesday's drawing will have a top prize of $490 million, with a cash option of $355.1 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not far behind, with $432 million up for grabs in Tuesday's drawing.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

