Powerball jackpot nears a half-billion dollars after drawing yields no winner

It's been weeks since someone has hit the jackpot, and the next Powerball drawing will be worth nearly a half-billion dollars.With no jackpot winner, Wednesday's drawing will have a top prize of $490 million, with a cash option of $355.1 million.The Mega Millions jackpot is not far behind, with $432 million up for grabs in Tuesday's drawing.You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.----------