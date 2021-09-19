Powerball jackpot nears a half-billion dollars after drawing yields no winner

It's been weeks since someone has hit the jackpot, and the next Powerball drawing will be worth nearly a half-billion dollars.
The winning numbers for Saturday were 37-51-54-58-60 Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2x
With no jackpot winner, Wednesday's drawing will have a top prize of $490 million, with a cash option of $355.1 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot is not far behind, with $432 million up for grabs in Tuesday's drawing.
You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.
Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.
The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.
Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
