Powerball numbers 2/6/23: Lucky player in Washington wins jackpot

While the top winner was not from the Tri-State area, officials say three tickets worth $1 million each were sold in New York.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds to win a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot.

Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and that ticket sales pushed the jackpot higher than an earlier $747 million estimate.

Here are the winning numbers: 22, 11, 23, 5, 69 with a Powerball of 7.

Two were purchased in Nassau County: one at Barefoot Peddler on Glen Cove Road in Greenvale, the other at Farmingdale Petroleum on Oyster Bay Road in Hicksville.

The other $1 million ticket was sold in Lower Manhattan, at Liberty News and Gifts inside the Staten Island Ferry Terminal.

The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually.

The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.

Both prizes available are the amounts before taxes, Powerball said.

The jackpot for the next drawing scheduled for Wednesday is $20 million, according to the lottery's website

Monday night's win was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19. That winless streak allowed the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

Higher interest rates have allowed annuity payments to increase compared with earlier jackpots, when rates were lower. Most winners prefer the immediate cash prize.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

