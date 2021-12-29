powerball

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot soars to $441 million

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot has rolled over once again for Wednesday night's drawing and there's another chance to win big.

With no one winning the jackpot on Monday, that means Wednesday's top prize is now worth $441 million.

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.



Since then, there have been 35 consecutive drawings without a first-prize winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

