lottery

$416 million up for grabs in Monday Powerball drawing after no Christmas winner

Watch the Powerball drawings on Mondays, Wednesday and Saturdays at abc7ny.com/lottery
EMBED <>More Videos

No Christmas Day Powerball winner, jackpot grows to $416 million

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $416 million after no ticket matched the winning numbers in Saturday's Christmas Day drawing.

Saturday's numbers were: 27-29-45-55-58 Powerball: 2

The Powerball hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.

Since then, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without a first-prize winner.

However, there were four third prize tickets worth $50,000 that were sold in New York.

They include: Giunta's Meat Farms in Ronkonkoma, MAB Finer Wines and Spirits in East Meadow, King's Laurelton C-town Store in Springfield Gardens and Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill.

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.

The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynew yorkwestchester countynassau countynew jerseyconnecticutjackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
No Christmas Day Powerball winner, jackpot grows to $416 million
Christmas Cash: Numbers drawn for $400 million Powerball jackpot
Man accidentally buys 2 identical lotto tickets and wins 2 jackpots
Woman charged with stealing nearly $1M NY lotto prize from cousin
TOP STORIES
Pediatric hospitalizations up 395% in NYC amid COVID surge
1 in 60 people in Manhattan tested positive for COVID-19 last week
New NYC vaccine mandate takes effect, subway testing sites open
Vandals target 1960s subway trains on farewell NYC tour
New easy-to-use COVID pills come with a catch
Multiple cruise ships report COVID outbreaks
1,000 more US flights canceled Monday following holiday weekend
Show More
How will Biden's COVID home test kit giveaway work?
AccuWeather: PM snow or rain shower
DA asking court to cut Houston trucker's 110-year sentence in crash
Waterford crystal triangles installed on Times Square NYE ball
'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58
More TOP STORIES News