Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens shows off baby bump ahead of hosting 'Oscars Red Carpet Show'

LOS ANGELES -- After months of speculation by fans and social media onlookers, Vanessa Hudgens on Sunday publicly confirmed her pregnancy by showing off her "baby bump" on the Oscars red carpet.

Wearing a full-length black gown, Hudgens proudly cradled her growing belly as photographers outside Hollywood's Dolby Theatre snapped photos of the "Spring Breakers" actress.

The big reveal was made as Hudgens, 35, is set to host "The Oscars Red Carpet Show" alongside co-host Julianne Hough. The official lead-in to the 96th Academy Awards is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PDT on ABC.

As recently as last week, Hudgens opened up during an episode of the "She Pivots" podcast about being the subject of pregnancy rumors across the internet and how that made her feel.

"I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful," Hudgens said, recalling how her social media posts from her bachelorette getaway in October garnered comments theorizing that she was expecting.

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

"And I was like, 'That is so rude,'" she continued. "I'm sorry I don't wear Spanx every day and, like, am a real woman and have a real body."

Hudgens said she didn't let the discourse ruin what she called "one of the happiest times of my life" and instead wants to use it as a refresher for people to know "simple rules for being a good person."

"One of them is don't make assumptions ... in all aspects of life, but especially over other women's bodies," she said.

Hudgens said women "deal with so much with other people trying to control our bodies" and hopes this moment reminds everyone to "be a little more mindful."

The singer-actress married husband Cole Tucker in December. During the "She Pivots" episode, she noted that there's "nothing wrong about being pregnant, obviously" and said she "can't wait for the day."

Sunday's hosting duties mark Hough's inaugural year and Hudgens' third consecutive year hosting the pre-ceremony telecast.

The 30-minute special will highlight Oscar nominees, performers and presenters, and provide a multiview experience of the red carpet arrivals.

ABC News contributed to this report.

