Pregnant woman, 2 kids rescued from Brooklyn fire

A pregnant woman and two children were rescued from a residential fire in Brooklyn on Thursday morning.The FDNY responded to the fire on the 7000 block of 15th Avenue just after 11:30 a.m.Firefighters arrived to find one child running out of a third-floor apartment and a second child was helped out by firefighters who went up a ladder to the third floor.During the rescue, the fire truck driver saw a pregnant woman waving from the third floor. He put the aerial ladder up, ran up the ladder, pushed the air conditioner out of the window and brought the woman to safety.The fire was quickly put out and the cause is under investigation.All of the victims are expected to survive.----------