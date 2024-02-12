New poll finds many Americans feel Biden, Trump are both too old to be president

WASHINGTON -- A new poll finds an overwhelming majority of Americans think President Biden is too old to serve as commander in chief. That same poll also finds 59% of Americans think both Biden and former President Trump are too old to serve another term.

According to a new ABC News/IPSOS poll, 86% of Americans think 81-year-old Biden is too old to serve another term as president, while 62% think 77-year-old Trump is also too old.

The new poll comes on the heels of last week's report from Special Counsel Robert Hur, which recommended Biden should not face charges over his handling of classified documents while out of office. The report also called into question Biden's mental capacity.

The report described Biden as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" and "diminished faculties in advancing age."

"The way that the president's demeanor in that report was characterized could not be more wrong on the facts. And clearly politically motivated, gratuitous," said Vice President Kamala Harris.

In an interview with This Week's Jon Karl, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was asked about his interactions with the president.

"I've had more than a dozen phone conversations, extended phone conversations with President Biden. He also came on a visit to Israel during wartime, which was a historic first, and I found him very clear and very focused," Netanyahu said.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern over comments Trump made at a campaign rally in South Carolina Saturday after the former president recounted a story from when he was in office, saying Russia can do what it wants to alliance members who don't meet their defense spending targets.

"No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the h*** they want. You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills," Trump said.

Stoltenberg said Sunday, this suggestion that allies won't defend each other puts U.S. troops and their allies in danger, and that all 31 allies are committed to defending each other.

Trump also took aim at his Republican challenger, Nikki Haley, mocking her husband's military service and suggesting he deployed to get away from her.

Haley responded at a campaign stop in South Carolina Sunday.

"In South Carolina, we don't look down on those people who sacrifice and serve for our country. We lift them up and thank them every day for the rest of their life," Haley said.