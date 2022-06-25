Watch 'We Belong: Pride 2022'

'We Belong - Pride 2022,' shines a spotlight on individuals and groups around New York City, fighting for equality and inclusion.Join Sam Champion, Ken Rosato, Lauren Glassberg, and Kemberly Richardson for this special half-hour.The show includes candid interviews with comedian Lea DeLaria; Monica Helms, the creator of the transgender flag; and Jeopardy! champ, Amy Schneider. We will also introduce you to same-sex ballroom dancing, a queer aquatics team and the authors of the international best-selling photo book, "Loving."