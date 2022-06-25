Watch 'We Belong: Pride 2022'

Community & Events

We Belong: Pride 2022

'We Belong - Pride 2022,' shines a spotlight on individuals and groups around New York City, fighting for equality and inclusion.

Join Sam Champion, Ken Rosato, Lauren Glassberg, and Kemberly Richardson for this special half-hour.

The show includes candid interviews with comedian Lea DeLaria; Monica Helms, the creator of the transgender flag; and Jeopardy! champ, Amy Schneider. We will also introduce you to same-sex ballroom dancing, a queer aquatics team and the authors of the international best-selling photo book, "Loving."

The NYC Pride March broadcast special, co-hosted by Angelica Ross along with WABC's Ken Rosato, Lauren Glassberg and Sam Champion, will return for its sixth consecutive year on ABC 7 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, June 26 as well on abc7NY.com, ABC News Live, and ABC7 New York's Connected TV Apps on streaming platforms Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.
