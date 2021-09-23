Society

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit New York City ahead of Global Citizen Live

By Eyewitness News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit NYC ahead of Global Citizen

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ditching the West Coast for a trip to New York City.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will start their day with a visit to the One World Observatory with Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul.

They're in New York to make an appearance at Saturday's "Global Citizen Live" event, as part of their continued work to advocate for global vaccine equity.

This trip marks their first public events since the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana in June. They are also parents to son Archie, 2.



Global Citizen Live is part of the once-in-a-generation day of unity across seven continents, to be broadcast over 24 hours around the world on Apple Music, Apple TV App, YouTube and Twitter. Global Citizen Live will also air on ABC, ABC News Live, iHeartRadio, Hulu, The Roku Channel, FX and TIME in the United States, BBC in the United Kingdom, Caracol in Colombia, Channel 9 in Australia, MagentaTV and MagentaMusik 360 in Germany, Mediacorp in Singapore, Multichoice in Africa, Multishow & Bis in Brazil , S3 on SABC in South Africa, AIM Group in Nigeria, Sky & TV8 in Italy, TF1/TMC in France and TV Azteca in México, and more to come. Details about where and when to watch can be found at www.globalcitizenlive.org.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

