Royal Surprise: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit NYC school

Harry sat among second grade students as Meghan read a copy of her picture book, "The Bench."
The couple fawned over a mural painted by 4th and 5th graders at the school, and they also donated garden boxes with vegetables and herbs to reinforce the need for healthy food.
Looking perfectly at ease in a burgundy pant suit, Meghan chatted amiably with the students while Harry offered hugs and smiles to the enamored kids.
"For me, the idea of 'The Bench' is it doesn't have to be a bench, it could be a chair, it could be any place, just a special place where you feel comfortable," Markle told the students. "I was, at the moment, witnessing my husband with our son when he'd just been born, and watching that this could be a place where they could continue to grow and connect and learn, and that could be anywhere. So it's about finding that special place for you that's in your heart, and wherever you find it, to always go and reset and go, ahhhh, this feels good."
She then took questions from the students, who described their own favorite places.
The couple came to New York to attend Global Citizen in Central Park as part of an effort to promote global access to vaccines and other initiatives.
On Thursday, they started their day with a visit to the One World Observatory with Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul.
"It's wonderful to be back," Markle said of her return to New York City.
The mayor and governor walked Harry and Meghan out in front of the large windows overlooking Manhattan, and de Blasio was accompanied by First Lady Chirlane McCray and their son, Dante.
"Really thrilled to have these wonderful guests," de Blasio said. "Particularly thrilled about the work they are doing. Really, so important for our whole country and our whole world."
This trip marks the royal couple's first public events since the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, in June. They are also parents to son Archie, 2.
Global Citizen Live is part of the once-in-a-generation day of unity across seven continents, to be broadcast over 24 hours around the world on Apple Music, Apple TV App, YouTube and Twitter.
Global Citizen Live will also air on ABC, ABC News Live, iHeartRadio, Hulu, The Roku Channel, FX and TIME in the United States, BBC in the United Kingdom, Caracol in Colombia, Channel 9 in Australia, MagentaTV and MagentaMusik 360 in Germany, Mediacorp in Singapore, Multichoice in Africa, Multishow & Bis in Brazil , S3 on SABC in South Africa, AIM Group in Nigeria, Sky & TV8 in Italy, TF1/TMC in France and TV Azteca in México, and more to come.
Details about where and when to watch can be found at GlobalCitizenLive.org.
(Some information from the Associated Press)
